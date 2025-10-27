Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,642,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $311,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1%

DUK opened at $127.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

