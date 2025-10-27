MilWealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

MilWealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.1% of MilWealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $622.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $623.79. The stock has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.92 and its 200 day moving average is $567.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.