Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $367,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day moving average of $341.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

