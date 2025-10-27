Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) recently:

10/17/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation.

10/17/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

9/30/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2025 – Jefferies Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

