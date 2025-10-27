Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 149.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.