Delta Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $161.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

