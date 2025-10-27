Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

