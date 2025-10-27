Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $186.05 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $188.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

