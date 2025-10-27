Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $120.60 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

