Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
RA opened at $13.23 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
