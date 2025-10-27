Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Reduced by Curat Global LLC

Curat Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Curat Global LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

