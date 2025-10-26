State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.29 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,701 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 939,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $205,312,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 602.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,981,000 after buying an additional 243,316 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 970,910 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $212,134,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7%

NXPI opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.