CNB Bank Sells 702 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

