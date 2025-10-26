iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.