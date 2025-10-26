Oric Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 37,461 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $461,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 531,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,082.08. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $159,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,562.84. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

