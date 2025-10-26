Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group FY2029 Earnings

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.22.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.3%

TSE:MTL opened at C$14.40 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.81 and a one year high of C$16.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

