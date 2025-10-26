Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ONDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Ondas stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

