Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C)” Rating for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPRA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Opera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get Opera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Price Performance

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Opera had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in Opera by 270.5% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 93,682 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 14.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Opera by 29.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Opera by 4,112.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.