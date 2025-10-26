OceanPal’s (OP) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OceanPal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

OceanPal stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

