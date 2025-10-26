AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13,177.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 164.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 443,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 276,174 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 56.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

