AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 52,054 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3,763.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

