AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,477 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 15,117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $407.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.22. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.08 and a 52-week high of $451.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.