Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in American Tower by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.75.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $191.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

