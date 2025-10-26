Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives $7.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.8571.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GANX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

