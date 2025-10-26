Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 148.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 659.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4%

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.