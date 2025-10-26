Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.21.

POU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$32.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

