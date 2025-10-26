Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Stake Cut by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

