AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

