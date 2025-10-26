National Bankshares Reiterates C$240.00 Price Target for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

National Bankshares set a C$240.00 price target on Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KXS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.75.

TSE KXS opened at C$178.27 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$149.96 and a one year high of C$212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$185.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.29.

In related news, insider Mark Justin Morgan sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.63, for a total transaction of C$453,081.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,184,963. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total value of C$1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,000. This represents a 81.33% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $1,665,206. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

