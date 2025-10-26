AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after buying an additional 390,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after buying an additional 1,849,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

