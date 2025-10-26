State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

