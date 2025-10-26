Analyzing OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repsol and OMV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 4 2 1 2.38 OMV 0 3 0 1 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 1.33% 9.06% 4.17% OMV 3.12% 7.02% 3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $61.38 billion 0.34 $1.90 billion $0.64 28.02 OMV $36.77 billion 0.48 $1.57 billion $3.09 4.36

This table compares Repsol and OMV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Repsol pays out 143.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OMV pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repsol beats OMV on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

