Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Critical Contrast

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shiseido 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rejuvel Bio-Sciences is more favorable than Shiseido.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Shiseido's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A Shiseido -0.10% -0.15% -0.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Shiseido"s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shiseido $6.55 billion 1.10 -$68.94 million ($0.02) -898.90

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

