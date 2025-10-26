State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,800 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aercap were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after buying an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Aercap by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aercap by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $54,951,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AER opened at $121.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $126.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Aercap from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
