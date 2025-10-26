State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 302 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 126,354 shares in the company, valued at $137,425,137.48. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,570. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,842 shares of company stock valued at $72,387,683. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $825.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4%

MPWR opened at $1,074.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $907.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,091.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

