Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $577.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $943.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.35.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

