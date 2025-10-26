Ethic Inc. Buys 629 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

