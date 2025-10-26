Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,837 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

