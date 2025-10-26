Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.