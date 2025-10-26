Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 829,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of INDA opened at $54.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

