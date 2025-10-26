Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3%

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

