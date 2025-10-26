Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

