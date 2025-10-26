Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,531 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $GMAR

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,384,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after acquiring an additional 558,794 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 70,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 125.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 91,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $40.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.