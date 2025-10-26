What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for VMI FY2026 Earnings?

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $21.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.47. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.15. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.77.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,740,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,682,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 177,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 313,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

