Brookstone Capital Management Has $940,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $BOCT

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

