Q2 Earnings Estimate for VMI Issued By William Blair

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.67 and a 200 day moving average of $345.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.15. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $420.00.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,682,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 83.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 177,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 313,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

