Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Lam Research FY2026 Earnings

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Lam Research stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $604,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.