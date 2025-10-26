Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AVDL Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -618.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

