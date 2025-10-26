Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,807 Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HODL. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 354.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

HODL stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

