Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 7715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.